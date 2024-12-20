'Ladki Bahin Yojana' gets Rs 1,400 crore as Maharashtra Assembly passes supplementary demands

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Devendra Fadnavis with Eknath Shinde and Ajit Pawar.

Ladki Bahin Yojana in Maharashtra: The Maharashtra assembly today (December 20) passed supplementary demands of Rs 33,788.40 crore, including a provision of Rs 1,400 crore for the state government's flagship 'Mukhyamantri Majhi Ladki Bahin Yojana'.

The supplementary demands, which were tabled in the assembly on Monday (December 16) by Minister Uday Samant, was passed in the Lower House after a debate. In the last budget, the state government had provisioned Rs 46,000 crore for the 'Ladki Bahin Yojana', under which more than 2.5 crore women with an annual family income of less than Rs 2.5 lakh get Rs 1,500 as monthly aid.

Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis had recently said this monthly aid would be raised to Rs 2,100. The supplementary demands include a provision of Rs 36 crore for the construction of a statue of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj at Rajkot fort in Malwan in Sindhudurg district. A provision of Rs 1,204 crore has been made to provide margin money loan to eligible sugar cooperative factories.

Mukhyamantri Baliraja scheme

The state government's Mukhyamantri Baliraja scheme under which farmers get free electricity has been provided Rs 3,050 crore. The Public Works Department (PWD) has been allocated Rs 7490 crore, a sum of Rs 4112 crore has been provisioned for the Industry, Power and Labour departments, while the Urban Development department has got Rs 2,774 crore.

A sum of Rs 2,007 crore has been earmarked for the Rural Development department, while the Tribal Development department has been given Rs 1830 crore. Supplementary demands are additional funds sought by the government over budgetary allocations.

'Ladki Bahin Yojana' played key role in Maharashtra

Earlier, Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar said schemes like the 'Ladki Bahin Yojana' have played a major role in the Mahayuti's victory in the Maharashtra Assembly polls. The Mahayuti has won or leading in over 230 seats out of total 288, with the BJP alone in 132 seats, Shiv Sena led by Chief Minister Eknath Shinde has won or is ahead in 57 seats and NCP led by Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar is poised to win 41 seats.

The constituents of Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) suffered a rude jolt with Shiv Sena (UBT) led by Uddhav Thackeray poised to win just 20 seats, Congress 16 and NCP(SP) led by Sharad Pawar only 10 seats.

"Some of the schemes like Ladki Bahin yojana have played a major role in our victory...I want to thank my voters for once again giving me this responsibility. I will continue working for the development of the state for the next five years," Ajit Pawar told media.

Ajit Pawar won from the Baramati constituency by 1,00,899 votes, defeating his nearest rival Yugendra Pawar from the NCP (SCP).