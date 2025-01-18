Follow us on Image Source : MAHARASHTRA GOVERNMENT (X) Ladki Bahin Yojana: Cross-verification of beneficiaries underway in Maharashtra.

Ladki Bahin Yojana: Maharashtra Minister Aditi Tatkare on Saturday (January 18) said the process of scrutinising beneficiaries of the 'Mukhyamantri Majhi Ladki Bahin Yojana' is underway with the help of the transport and income-tax departments.

Talking to the media, the state women and child development minister said 4,500 women have filed applications to opt out of the scheme. Under the Mukyamantri Majhi Ladki Bahin Yojana, launched by the previous Eknath Shinde-led government in August last year, women from economically weaker sections whose family's annual income is below Rs 2.5 lakh are provided monthly allowance of Rs 1,500.

Cross-verification is ongoing process: Aditi Tatkare

The minister said the cross-verification is being done based on complaints about bogus beneficiaries of the scheme. Tatkare said, "There have been complaints about the annual income of some beneficiaries being above Rs 2.5 lakh, some owning more than one personal vehicle, employed in government jobs, and moving to other states after marriage."

She said the cross-verification is an ongoing process and will continue.

The minister said as many as 4,500 women have applied to opt out of the scheme. Launched ahead of the state assembly elections last year, the Ladki Bahin scheme is said to have played a key role in the victory of the ruling Mahayuti.

There are more than 2.43 crore beneficiaries of the Ladki Bahin Yojana, putting a burden of around Rs 3,700 crore on the state exchequer every month.