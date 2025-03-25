Kunal Kamra summoned by Mumbai Police amid Eknath Shinde 'defamatory' remarks row The Shiv Sena workers have vandalised the habitat centre in Mumbai after Kamra's remarks about Eknath Shinde. However, the stand-up comedian has refused to apologise for his act.

Mumbai's Khar Police have issued a summons to comedian Kunal Kamra following his controversial statement against Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde. The summons has been sent for his appearance in connection with the investigation. As Kamra is currently outside Maharashtra, the summons has also been sent to him on WhatsApp to record his statement at 11 am, as per the police.

This comes a day after the stand-up comedian released a statement on his official social media handle and stated that he would not 'apologise' for his act. Reacting to the ongoing tussle due to his remarks about Eknath Shinde in his latest YouTube video, Kunal Kamra stated that an entertainment venue is merely a platform and is not 'responsible' for his comedy.

"An entertainment venue is merely a platform. A space for all sorts of shows. Habitat (or any other venue) is not responsible for my comedy, nor does it have any power or control over what I say or do. Neither does any political party. Attacking a venue for a comedian's words is as senseless as overturning a lorry carrying tomatoes, because you didn't like the butter chicken you were served", Kunal Kamra's statement read.

'Remarks not against law'

Kamra also replied to political leaders 'threatening' him to teach a lesson in his official statement. Kamra stated that the 'inability to take a joke at the expense of a powerful public figure does not change' the nature of his right. He added that it is not against the law as far as his knowledge. "Our right to freedom of speech and expression is not only to be used to fawn over the powerful and rich even though today's media would have us believe otherwise. Your inability to take a joke at the expense of a powerful public figure does not change the nature of my right. As far as I know, it is not against the law to poke fun at our leaders and the circus that is our political system", he added.

The controversial comedian also emphasised that he is 'willing' to cooperate with police officials and authorities for any lawful actions taken against him. However, he also questioned whether 'the law will be fairly and equally deployed against those who have decided that vandalism is the appropriate response to being offended by a joke.'

What's the controversy?

It is to be noted here that comedian Kunal Kamra's remarks on Eknath Shinde, where he 'mocked' the Maharashtra Deputy CM during his stand-up special, has triggered a controversy, gaining political backlash. However, several political figures, including Samajwadi Party (SP) MP Jaya Bachchan and Shiv Sena (UBT) MPs, have come forward to defend Kamra's "freedom of expression" and criticise the actions of those who vandalised the Mumbai venue where his show was filmed.

ALSO READ: Kunal Kamra on Eknath Shinde joke row: 'Not against law to poke fun at leaders, I will not apologise'