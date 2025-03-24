Kunal Kamra on Eknath Shinde joke row: 'Not against law to poke fun at leaders, I will not apologise' Comedian Kunal Kamra responded to the controversy over his jokes on Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, condemning the demolition of a Mumbai venue where his show was recorded. In a statement posted on X, Kamra said he will not apologise for satire and defended his right to free speech.

Comedian Kunal Kamra on Monday responded to the controversy over his remarks on Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, asserting that he will not apologise for making political jokes. In a detailed statement shared on social media platform X, Kamra criticised the demolition of parts of Mumbai’s The Habitat venue, where his show was recorded, as a misplaced and unjust act of retribution. Kamra said an entertainment venue should not be held responsible for the content of a comedian’s act. “Habitat is not responsible for my comedy, nor does it have any control over what I say. Neither does any political party. Attacking a venue for a comedian’s words is as senseless as overturning a lorry carrying tomatoes because you didn’t like the butter chicken you were served,” he wrote.

Without naming anyone directly, Kamra said that those calling to “teach him a lesson” were essentially demanding an apology from an artist for satire, a demand he refused. “My right to expression is not meant only to praise the powerful. As far as I know, it is not illegal to make fun of our leaders or the circus that is our political system,” he said.

He further questioned the selective application of the law, pointing out that while he is ready to cooperate with legal authorities if required, there seems to be little scrutiny of the individuals who vandalised the venue. “Will the law be fairly and equally deployed against those who have decided that vandalism is an appropriate response to being offended by a joke?” he asked.

Kamra also condemned the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation’s (BMC) action against the venue, alleging that civic authorities arrived without prior notice and carried out demolitions using hammers. “Satire is not a crime. Vandalism is,” he concluded.

