Kunal Kamra controversy: Mumbai court grants bail to 12 arrested for vandalism at The Habitat Studio Twelve people, including Shiv Sena (Shinde faction) leader Rahul Kanal, were arrested by Khar police for vandalising The Habitat Studio in Mumbai following a controversy involving comedian Kunal Kamra. The accused claimed Kamra had insulted Maharashtra Deputy CM Eknath Shinde.

A magistrate court in Bandra on Sunday granted bail to all 12 people arrested in connection with the vandalism at The Habitat Studio, including Shiv Sena (Shinde faction) leader Rahul Kanal. The incident was linked to a controversy over a show by stand-up comedian Kunal Kamra.

The accused were granted bail on a personal bond of ₹15,000 each, a day after they were arrested by Khar police and sent to judicial custody. The vandalism reportedly took place after the group alleged that Kamra had made derogatory remarks against Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde during a show recorded on January 21.

Police had booked the accused under several sections, including BNS 132 and BNS 333 — both non-bailable offences. Kanal’s lawyer contested the charges in court, terming the sections invoked as unlawful. The defence also pointed out that the first FIR in the case had been registered at the MIDC police station.

Police told the court that the group entered the venue and caused damage while claiming that Kamra had insulted Shinde. The accused were produced before the court on Saturday before being granted bail the following day.