Kolhapur Municipal Corporation Election Results 2026 LIVE updates: Mahayuti alliance fields a formidable lineup with BJP contesting 36 seats, Shiv Sena 30, and NCP 15, while the Maha Vikas Aghadi counters aggressively through Congress on 75 seats (including some MNS candidates on its symbol.

Written By: Sheenu Sharma @20sheenu
Published: , Updated:
Kolhapur:

Kolhapur's electorate of 4,91,711 voters, 2,49,000 women and 2,44,000 men, geared up to elect 81 corporators across 20 wards in the Municipal Corporation polls, bolstered by robust security featuring one Additional SP, six Police Sub-Divisional Officers, 11 Police Inspectors, 42 Assistant/Deputy Inspectors, 18 Category Inspectors, 624 male constables, 93 female constables, 790 Home Guards, and two teams each of SRPF and CRPF to ensure smooth voting. The counting of votes will begin at 10 am on Janaury 16 (Friday). Elections for 29 municipal corporations in Maharashtra were scheduled for January 15. This massive electoral exercise will involve approximately 3.49 crore voters. The Maharashtra State Election Commission (SEC) officially announced the single-phase polling programme on December 15. The polling took place between 7:30 am and 5:30 pm. A total of more than 39,000 polling stations have been set up across the state for 2,869 seats. The state government has declared January 15 a public holiday in the concerned districts.

 

  • 9:56 AM (IST)Jan 16, 2026
    Posted by Sheenu Sharma

    Kolhapur gears up for vote counting of civic polls: 81 corporators to be elected by 4.91 lakh voters

    Kolhapur's residents are primed for the Municipal Corporation elections, set to elect 81 corporators from 20 wards amid robust security. With a total electorate of 4,91,711- comprising 2,49,000 women and 2,44,000 men- voting promises high engagement in this key Maharashtra civic battle.

  • 9:48 AM (IST)Jan 16, 2026
    Posted by Sheenu Sharma

    Security deployment in Kolhapur amid vote counting

    Authorities mobilised heavily: 1 Additional SP, 6 Sub-Divisional Officers, 11 Inspectors, 42 Assistant/Deputy Inspectors, 18 Category Inspectors, 624 male constables, 93 female constables, 790 home guards, plus 2 SRPF and 2 CRPF teams to ensure peaceful voting.

  • 9:40 AM (IST)Jan 16, 2026
    Posted by Sheenu Sharma

    Here is alliance candidate breakdown | Check details

    Mahayuti fields BJP on 36 seats, Shiv Sena on 30, and NCP on 15; Maha Vikas Aghadi counters via Congress on 75 (including some MNS on its symbol) and Shiv Sena (UBT) on 6. Sharad Pawar NCP (Rajarshi Shahu Vikas Aghadi) has 23, AAP 14, Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi 12, and Janasurajya 29 candidates. 

  • 9:23 AM (IST)Jan 16, 2026
    Posted by Sheenu Sharma

    Kolhapur civic polls: Multi-cornered fight for 81 seats today

    Kolhapur Municipal Corporation (KMC) elections on January 15, 2026, pit nearly 5 lakh voters across 20 wards against a fragmented field contesting 81 seats, with Mahayuti and Maha Vikas Aghadi leading the urban power struggle

