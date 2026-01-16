Live Kolhapur Municipal Corporation Election Results 2026 LIVE: Vote counting to commence at 10 am Kolhapur Municipal Corporation Election Results 2026 LIVE updates: Mahayuti alliance fields a formidable lineup with BJP contesting 36 seats, Shiv Sena 30, and NCP 15, while the Maha Vikas Aghadi counters aggressively through Congress on 75 seats (including some MNS candidates on its symbol.

Kolhapur:

Kolhapur's electorate of 4,91,711 voters, 2,49,000 women and 2,44,000 men, geared up to elect 81 corporators across 20 wards in the Municipal Corporation polls, bolstered by robust security featuring one Additional SP, six Police Sub-Divisional Officers, 11 Police Inspectors, 42 Assistant/Deputy Inspectors, 18 Category Inspectors, 624 male constables, 93 female constables, 790 Home Guards, and two teams each of SRPF and CRPF to ensure smooth voting. The counting of votes will begin at 10 am on Janaury 16 (Friday). Elections for 29 municipal corporations in Maharashtra were scheduled for January 15. This massive electoral exercise will involve approximately 3.49 crore voters. The Maharashtra State Election Commission (SEC) officially announced the single-phase polling programme on December 15. The polling took place between 7:30 am and 5:30 pm. A total of more than 39,000 polling stations have been set up across the state for 2,869 seats. The state government has declared January 15 a public holiday in the concerned districts.