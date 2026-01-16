Kolhapur Municipal Corporation Election results 2026: Congress leads amid multi-cornered contest Mahayuti contested with BJP on 36 seats, Shiv Sena on 30, and NCP (Ajit Pawar) on 15. Maha Vikas Aghadi fielded Congress on 75 (including some MNS on its symbol) and Shiv Sena (UBT) on 6, facing challenges from Sharad Pawar NCP (23), AAP (14), Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi (12), and Janasurajya (29).

Kolhapur:

Kolhapur Municipal Corporation (KMC) election results reveal Congress surging ahead with 14 seats out of 81 total, while Mahayuti alliance parties trail in Ward 12 where two candidates each from Mahayuti and Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) emerged victorious.

What are the current seat trends in Kolhapur?

Party Seats Won/Leading BJP 5 Shiv Sena 5 NCP (Ajit Pawar) 4 Congress 14 Shiv Sena (UBT) 2 NCP (Sharad Pawar) 0 MNS 0 Others 0

Ward 12 highlights

Mahayuti secured 2 seats, matching Maha Vikas Aghadi's 2 wins in this ward.

Alliance breakdown

Mahayuti contested with BJP on 36 seats, Shiv Sena on 30, and NCP (Ajit Pawar) on 15. Maha Vikas Aghadi fielded Congress on 75 (including some MNS on its symbol) and Shiv Sena (UBT) on 6, facing challenges from Sharad Pawar NCP (23), AAP (14), Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi (12), and Janasurajya (29).

Voter and security context

Nearly 5 lakh voters across 20 wards participated, with 491,711 electorate (249,000 women, 244,000 men). Heavy security included 1 Additional SP, multiple officers, 624 male constables, 93 female constables, 790 home guards, and SRPF/CRPF teams.