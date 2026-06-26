Ketan used wig, but was told marriage was 'too late to stop': Siya Goyal on Pune murder case

Pune:

Realtor Ketan Agarwal's fiancé Siya Goyal has told investigators that she was not interested in marrying him, but has been constantly changing her statements and the versions of the events, said sources on Friday. However, Ketan told Siya that it was "too late" to stop their marriage as a lot had already happened.

Siya told investigators that she did not like Ketan's appearance and has claimed that she was suffering from hair loss and used a wig. She 'disliked' this completely and was 'unhappy' with the fact that her fiancé used a wig.

However, Ketan's father has clarified that Siya's family was informed about his hair loss, which they said was a medical issue. He said they had every opportunity to decline the marriage proposal if Siya was uncomfortable with this fact.

Meanwhile, sources also told India TV that Siya is giving contradictory statements to mislead the investigators.

Thus, the police have seized the mobile phones of Siya and Ketan, and are going through their chats. The chats suggest the duo were interacting like a normal couple, exchanging affectionate messages with each other, which is contradictory to what Siya has claimed.

No support for Siya from family?

Sources have also told India TV that none of Siya's family members have visited her since her arrest. This, the say, is unusual as someone from the family usually visits an inmate.

For instance, they said family members of Siya's lover Chetan Chaudhary have regularly visited him in the jail.

Notably, Siya's father has said her daughter should be hanged till death or pushed from the same cliff if she is guilty. "Ketan was like a son to me, and the loss had shattered both our families. We were eagerly preparing for the wedding," the father, Praveen Goyal, told reporters on Thursday.

Fadnavis calls Ketan's murder 'extremely shocking'

Meanwhile, Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis said the Ketan's murder is 'truly shocking' and said the incident has compelled everyone to seriously reflect as a society.

"In reality, this case should not be viewed merely as a crime, but also from a social perspective. Society must consider what kind of environment and system needs to be created so that such cruel and revenge-driven thoughts do not develop in children at such a young age," he told reporters on Friday.

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