Ketan Agarwal's grandfather Devidayal Agarwal, unwell since tragedy, dies of cardiac arrest

Pune:

Ketan Agarwal’s grandfather, Devidayal Agarwal, passed away on Saturday evening at Jupiter Hospital in Pune. He was 71 years old. According to family members, he had been unwell since the death of his grandson and had not been able to cope with the shock. Doctors declared him dead at 9:45 pm, with cardiac arrest cited as the cause of death.

Ketan Agarwal’s father, Vishal Agarwal, paid an emotional tribute to his father sharing a “Miss You Dad” message on his social media status. Devidayal had reportedly undergone a major heart surgery some time ago and had been dealing with ongoing health complications since then. His condition is said to have been fragile for a while, requiring regular medical attention.

Earlier this week, his condition suddenly worsened, after which he was admitted to a private hospital in Pune. Doctors placed him on ventilator support as his health continued to decline and he was kept under intensive care.

Ketan Agarwal murder case

Ketan Agarwal had died on June 18 after falling from Lohagad Fort near Pune. Following the incident, Lonavala Rural Police registered a case and began investigating the circumstances surrounding his death.

Police suspect that the incident may be linked to a larger planned conspiracy involving multiple individuals, including prime accused Siya Goyal, who was engaged to Ketan Agarwal.

As part of the investigation, Pune Rural Police recently took accused Chetan Chaudhary to an open ground in the Lullanagar area, where officials said he and Siya Goyal had earlier allegedly rehearsed the sequence of events related to the incident.

Earlier, police had also recreated the alleged crime scene at Lohagad Fort using a dummy with a similar weight to Ketan Agarwal in order to understand how the incident may have unfolded.

Evidence collection and ongoing probe

Investigators have also recovered clothing belonging to Siya Goyal from her residence, which she is believed to have worn on the day of the incident. Officials said this forms part of the ongoing evidence collection process.

Meanwhile, Siya Goyal’s father, Praveen Goyal, said police visited their home but did not question him in detail. He added that he was not in a condition to speak extensively due to his health. Police officials have maintained that the investigation is still in progress and all angles are being examined.