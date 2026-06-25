Ketan Agarwal murder: Pune Police detain Chetan's employee, probe use of phone in alleged conspiracy

Pune:

In another major revelation into the alleged murder of 26-year-old Pune businessman Ketan Agarwal, the police have arrested a worker from accused Chetan Chaudhary's shop for questioning as part of the ongoing investigation that has revealed a sinister conspiracy hatched by Ketan's fiance Siya Goyal and her lover Chetan.

The man, identified as Neeraj Kumar, has been employed at Chetan's shop for the past three years. According to police sources, Chetan allegedly took Neeraj's mobile phone and carried it with him to Lohagad Fort on June 18, the day Ketan was killed.

Cops suspect the phone was used multiple times to contact Siya. Police are examining call records and other digital evidence to determine whether the device was used to conceal the movements of the accused and avoid detection.

Police establish sequence of events

Sources said Siya and Chetan were questioned late into the night on Wednesday. Investigators reportedly conducted detailed interrogations covering all aspects of the case and also questioned the two accused face-to-face to verify their statements and establish the sequence of events.

The latest development comes as police continue to gather evidence suggesting that Ketan's death was the result of a premeditated murder plot rather than an accident. Investigators have alleged that Siya and Chetan were in constant contact for months before the incident, exchanging more than 2,000 phone calls and spending over 238 hours speaking to each other.

Police have also claimed that the duo searched online for ways to commit murder and make it appear accidental.

About the case

According to the investigation, Ketan, 26, died after falling into a gorge at Lohagad Fort near Pune on June 18. The incident was initially reported as an accidental fall during a photoshoot. However, police later arrested Siya, Ketan's fiancée, and her alleged lover Chetan Chaudhary, alleging that they conspired to kill him. Investigators claim the pair had made multiple failed attempts before allegedly carrying out the murder at the fort.

Police have further alleged that Chetan deliberately left his own phone behind and used another mobile device on the day of the incident to avoid location tracking, a lead that has become a crucial part of the investigation.

Both Siya and Chetan are currently in police custody as investigators continue to examine digital evidence, CCTV footage and witness statements linked to the case.

Also read: Siya Goyal's chilling search history days before fiance's killing in Pune