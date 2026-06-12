Kerala beauty pageant contestant held at Mumbai airport with hydroponic cannabis worth Rs 11 crore

Mumbai:

A 28-year-old model and former contestant in the Mrs Kerala beauty pageant has been arrested by customs officials at Mumbai's Chhatrapati Shivaji International Airport for allegedly smuggling hydroponic cannabis into India from Bangkok.

According to the Air Intelligence Unit (AIU), the accused, identified as Harsha Sunny, arrived at Mumbai's Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport on the night of June 10-11 aboard Air India flight TG-351 from Bangkok.

Customs officials said she was intercepted on suspicion and subjected to a detailed examination. During the search, officers allegedly recovered 12 vacuum-sealed packets from her trolley bag.

(Image Source : REPORTER)Accused Harsha Sunny

Upon opening the packets, officials found a green-coloured substance. Preliminary testing using an NDPS field test kit indicated that the substance was cannabis in the form of dried flowering and fruiting tops, commonly referred to as hydroponic weed.

The seized contraband has an estimated value of more than Rs 11.82 crore, officials said.

Following the recovery, customs authorities arrested Harsha Sunny under relevant provisions of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act.

The accused was subsequently produced before a court, following which the Esplanade (Killa) Court remanded her to judicial custody.

Harsha Sunny had previously participated as a contestant in the Mrs Kerala beauty pageant in 2025. Further investigation into the alleged smuggling operation is underway.

Drug bust in Thane

In another development in Maharashtra, Thane City Crime Branch has dismantled a drug trafficking network allegedly linked to the Kashmir Valley, arresting three individuals and seizing narcotics worth more than Rs 3.03 crore, police said on Wednesday.

Addressing a press conference, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Crime) Amarsingh Jadhav said the operation was carried out as part of a special anti-narcotics drive launched by the department.

Acting on specific intelligence inputs, a Crime Branch team intercepted a suspect identified as Firoz Abdul Khan (52), a resident of Ankleshwar in Gujarat, on May 8 while he was travelling towards Mumbra.

During the operation, police recovered 3.020 kg of charas valued at approximately Rs 3.02 crore, along with 12,984 capsules of SPASMO-PROXYVON R-PLUS, which contain the narcotic substance tramadol. The capsules were estimated to be worth Rs 1.48 lakh.

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