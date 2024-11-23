Katol Election Results Live: Will Anil Deshmukh make it again on this seat? Counting of votes begins

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Check Katol Election Results Live Updates

Katol Assembly Election Results Live: Amid tight security, the counting of votes for the Katol Assembly Election started at 8 AM. In 2019, Anil Deshmukh of the Nationalist Congress Party won the seat by defeating Charansing Babulalji Thakur of the Bharatiya Janata Party with a margin of 17057 votes. In the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, Indian National Congress candidate Rashmi Shyamkumar Barve won from Ramtek Lok Sabha (MP) Seat with the margin of 76768 votes by defeating Raju Parve of the Shiv Sena.

Know all about Katol Assembly constituency

The Katol Assembly constituency is one of the 288 constituencies in the Maharashtra Legislative Assembly. It is constituency number 48 of the Maharashtra Legislative Assembly. The constituency is a general seat not reserved for Scheduled Castes (SCs) and Scheduled Tribes (STs). Katol is part of the Mumbai South Lok Sabha constituency. The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP-Ajit Pawar), Shiv Sena (Eknath Shinde), NCP (Sharad Pawar), Shiv Sena (UBT), Congress, and the Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) are the main parties in the state.

Katol Assembly Constituency: Demographic Profile

As per data from the Election Commission, there were 188800 voters in the Katol constituency during the 2019 Assembly Elections. Out of this 100017 were male and 88782 were female voters. No voter belonged to the third gender. 1493 postal votes were cast in the constituency

In 2014, there were 1,76,316 voters in the Katol constituency during the 2014 Assembly Elections. Out of this, 94, 950 were male and 81, 366 were female voters. No voter belonged to the third gender. 1340 postal votes were cast in the constituency. The number of service voters in Katol in 2014 was 286.

Katol Assembly Election 2024 Candidates

Sahil Deshmukh from NCP(SP) is fighting against his father’s namesake Anil Shankarrao Deshmukh who has been fielded by the Ajit Pawar faction of the NCP. Other candidates include BJP’s Charansing Babulalji Thakur, Independent candidate Yajnavalkya Shrikant Jichkar, PWPI’s Rahul Virendra Deshmukh, RSPS member Sandeep Moreshwar Lokhande and RPI(K) candidate Sunil Vishwanath Narnaware.

Katol Assembly Constituency 2019 and 2014 Winners (Candidates and Parties)

In the 2019 Maharashtra Assembly Elections, Congress candidate Anil Deshmukh won the seat with a margin of 17057 votes (9.06%). He was polled 96842 votes. He defeated BJP Charansing Babulalji Thakur, who got 79785 votes. Vanchit Bahujan Aaghadi (VAB) candidate Dinesh Gunvant Tule stood third with 5807 votes.

In the 2014 Maharashtra Assembly Elections, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) candidate Dr Ashish Deshmukh won the seat. He was polled 70344 votes with a vote share of 39.66%. NCP candidate Anil Deshmukh got 64787 votes (36.53%) and was the runner-up. He defeated Rajendra Manohar Harne by a margin of 13649 votes (7.70%).

Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024: Voter turnout

Polling for 288-seat Maharashtra assembly elections concluded on Wednesday, with an approximate voter turnout of 58.22 per cent recorded till 5.00 pm.

According to the Election Commission of India (ECI), the highest turnout was seen in Gadchiroli district at 69.63 per cent, while Mumbai city recorded the lowest at 49.07 per cent. Thane recorded 49.76 per cent.

As per the data of the ECI, Mumbai Suburban recorded a voter turnout of 51.76 per cent, Nagpur 56.06 per cent, Aurangabad 60.83 per cent, Pune 54.09 per cent, Nashik 59.85 per cent, Satara 64.16 per cent, Dhule 59.75 per cent, Palghar 59.31 per cent, Ratnagiri 60.35 per cent, Nanded 55.88 per cent and Latur 61.43 per cent.

The voter turnout for the Nanded Parliamentary constituency in Maharashtra was recorded at 53.78 per cent till 5 pm.