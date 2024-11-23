Kankavli Assembly Election Results 2024: BJP's Nitesh Rane defeats Shiv Sena-UBT candidate

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Nitesh Rane

BJP's Nitesh Narayan Rane has won against Sandesh Parkar by a margin of 58,007 votes. In the last Assembly election in 2019, BJP's Nitesh Narayan Rane won the Kankavli seat by defeating Shiv Sena's Satish Jagannath Sawant.

Maharashtra was coloured a vivid saffron on Saturday with voters giving the BJP-led Mahayuti alliance a landslide win over a tottering MVA while the opposition INDIA bloc looked set to return to power in Jharkhand. As votes were counted for the assembly elections in the two states, it was time for celebration in the BJP with the party poised to win 125 of the 149 seats it contested in the powerhouse state of Maharashtra. Together with its partners Shiv Sena and NCP, the ruling Mahayuti alliance could win 219 of the 288 seats in the state, leaving the Congress-Shiv Sena(UBT)-NCP(SP) tie-up with just 51 seats.

In the 2019 Maharashtra Assembly Elections, BJP's Nitesh Rane won the Kankavli seat with a margin of 28,116 votes. He was polled 84,504 votes with a vote share of 56.16 per cent. He defeated Shiv Sena candidate Satish Jagannath Sawant, who got 56,388 votes (37.48%). Congress candidate Sushil Amrutrao Rane stood third with 3,355 votes (2.23%). The total number of valid votes polled was 1,86,718.

In the 2014 Maharashtra Assembly Elections, Nitesh Rane won the Kankavli seat with a margin of 25,979 votes on Congress ticket. He was polled 74,715 votes with a vote share of 47.91%. He defeated BJP candidate Jathar Pramod Shantaram, who got 48,736 votes (31.25%). Shiv Sena candidate Subhash Mayekar stood third with 12,863 votes (8.25%). The total number of valid votes polled was 1,55,959.