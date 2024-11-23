Kankavli Assembly Election Result LIVE: It's BJP's firebrand leader Nitesh Rane against Sandesh Parkar

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Kankavli Assembly Election Result

Kankavli Assembly Election Result 2024: The counting of votes for the Maharashtra Assembly elections is set to begin at 8 am on Saturday. Kankavli is one of the constituencies which went to poll on November 20. In the last Assembly election in 2019, BJP's Nitesh Narayan Rane won the Kankavli seat by defeating Shiv Sena's Satish Jagannath Sawant.

BJP has fielded incumbent Nitesh Rane again. Shiv Sena (UBT) candidate Sandesh Bhaskar Parkar is MVA candidate on the seat. While the contest in bipolar in the assembly, BSP has also pitted its candidate Chandrakant Abaji Jadhav.

Kankavli Assembly Constituency 2019 and 2014 Winners (Candidates and Parties)

In the 2019 Maharashtra Assembly Elections, BJP's Nitesh Rane won the Kankavli seat with a margin of 28,116 votes. He was polled 84,504 votes with a vote share of 56.16 per cent. He defeated Shiv Sena candidate Satish Jagannath Sawant, who got 56,388 votes (37.48%). Congress candidate Sushil Amrutrao Rane stood third with 3,355 votes (2.23%). The total number of valid votes polled was 1,86,718.

In the 2014 Maharashtra Assembly Elections, Nitesh Rane won the Kankavli seat with a margin of 25,979 votes on Congress ticket. He was polled 74,715 votes with a vote share of 47.91%. He defeated BJP candidate Jathar Pramod Shantaram, who got 48,736 votes (31.25%). Shiv Sena candidate Subhash Mayekar stood third with 12,863 votes (8.25%). The total number of valid votes polled was 1,55,959.