Kangana Ranaut takes a dig at Uddhav Thackeray, says 'he faces same fate as demon'

As the Maha Vikas Aghadi suffered a significant loss in the recently concluded Maharashtra Assembly Elections, BJP MP Kangana Ranaut on Sunday (November 24) launched a scathing attack on Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray, stating that she had expected such a crushing defeat for him.

Speaking to the media in New Delhi, Ranaut mentioned that Uddhav Thackeray's downfall was the result of the disrespect he had shown towards for women. She likened MVA's failure to the fate of a demon, saying, "I expected such a bad failure of Uddhav Thackeray."

"We can identify who is a 'devta (god)' and who is a 'daitya (demon)' depending on whether they respect women or work for their welfare," the Mandi MP said.

Significantly, speaking to the media, Ranaut also recalled her bitter tiff with the then Thackeray led MVA government, particularly regarding the demolition of alleged illegal alterations at her Bandra bungalow by the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC). At that time, the BJP leader had publicly stated that she fear of the Mumbai Police more than the "movie mafia" and compared the state capital to that Pakistan-occupied Kashmir.

Now, taking a dig at Thackeray, she said, "He faced the same fate as a 'daitya'. They demolished my home and verbally abused me. Those who do not respect women can never win."

It is pertinent to note that the BJP-led Mahayuti on Saturday (November 23) retained their victory in Maharashtra, securing a whopping 230 of the 288 assembly seats, while the opposition Maha Vikas Aghadi alliance could only garner 46 seats. The loss for the opposition was so significant that none of the MVA constituents (including Congress, Shiv Sena (UBT), and NCP (SP)) even managed to secure the minimum number of seats required to claim the post of leader of the opposition in the assembly.

(With inputs from PTI)