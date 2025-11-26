Kali Mata idol found dressed as Mother Mary in Mumbai temple, priest arrested | Video Devotees visiting the temple were taken aback to find the idol of Goddess Kali dressed in attire resembling that of the mother of Jesus Christ.

Mumbai:

A major controversy erupted in Mumbai after devotees discovered that the idol of Hindu Goddess Kali Mata in a temple in suburban Chembur had been dressed as Mother Mary, triggering protests and leading to the arrest of a temple priest.

According to the RCF Police Station, a video circulating on social media showed the Kali Mata idol adorned in Christian-style attire. Devotees who visited the temple on Sunday were shocked to see the altered appearance of the deity. They immediately alerted the police, alleging that the act hurt their religious sentiments.

What did the priest say?

When confronted, the priest, identified as Ramesh, reportedly told devotees that the Goddess had appeared to him in a dream and instructed him to "adorn her in the form of Mother Mary." However, local devotees and organizations have denied this claim, calling it an attack on faith.

Police, however, registered a case under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) for outraging religious feelings and arrested him. A local court later remanded him to two days of police custody.

Cops were now ascertaining if there was any organised motive behind the incident or whether more persons were involved in it, the official added.

According to reports, the idol had recently been sent for repairs. Upon its return, devotees noticed that the idol's appearance, attire, and color had completely changed. Following this, people filed a police complaint, levelling serious allegations against the priest.

Purification performed at the temple

The incident sparked widespread outrage among Hindutva organizations.

Following public anger, Hindutva groups and local devotees performed a "purification" ritual at the temple. A Shri Ram flag was hoisted, and the idol underwent dugdhabhishek (bathing a deity with milk), followed by a special Aarti.

Activists said the traditional form of the idol had been maintained for years and any tampering amounted to an attack on faith.

Hindutva groups allege conspiracy

Several right-wing organisations claimed the incident was part of a larger "conversion conspiracy." They alleged the act was intended to blur religious identities and demanded a thorough investigation into whether the priest acted alone or was part of a wider network.

BJP leader Rajesh Shirwadkar strongly condemned the incident, calling it the result of a "perverted mindset." He demanded strict action and a deeper probe into the motive behind altering the deity's form.

Police officials said they are examining whether others were involved and whether there was any organised motive behind the transformation of the idol. Statements from devotees, temple workers, and local groups are being recorded as part of the inquiry.

