Jalna violence: Oppn leaders slam Maharashtra govt amid Maratha quota flare-up, CM Shinde calls for peace

A day after an agitation for reservation for the Maratha community turned violent in Maharashtra, several Opposition leaders condemned Chief Minister Eknath Shinde-led state government in the state. On Friday, police had resorted to baton charge and lobbed tear gas shells to disperse a violent mob on Dhule-Solapur road in Jalna after those at the site allegedly refused to let authorities shift a man on hunger strike to the hospital. Around 45 policemen and several protesters were injured and many buses set on fire during the violence that erupted in the district. Meanwhile, more than 350 persons have been booked for alleged involvement in the untoward incidents.

Sharad Pawar calls Maharashtra CM to intervene

On Saturday, NCP chief Sharad Pawar met the injured agitators and asked for intervention by the Chief Minister. "I feel CM should intervene in this matter more to find a way out," the NCP chief said after meeting protestors in Jalna. On Saturday, NCP chief Sharad Pawar met the injured agitators and asked for intervention by the Chief Minister. "I feel CM should intervene in this matter more to find a way out," the NCP chief said after meeting protestors in Jalna. He further said that state president Jayant Patil and MLA Rajesh Tope informed him about the incident in detail after which he decided to come to the spot.

"We all met the injured in the hospital. Our state president Jayant Patil and MLA Rajesh Tope informed me about the incident in detail... Rajesh Tope requested me to come here as soon as possible, this incident is very serious and if people who are affected are not consoled or taken care then there are chances that the incident might spread across Maharashtra. Therefore Jayant Patil and I decided to come here immediately and meet the people," he said. "We met the injured in the hospital...While speaking to the injured they said that the situation was normal and the officials were in touch with us and everything was fine but suddenly the police force lathi-charged," Pawar added.

Priyanka Chaturvedi demands Fadnavis' resignation

Meanwhile, Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Priyanka Chaturvedi demanded the resignation of Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, who also holds the Home Ministry portfolio, over the violence related to a Maratha reservation protest in Jalna district. "That protest had been going on peacefully for some days now... State Home Minister Devendra Fadnavis ordered a lathi-charge on women and children. In a reaction to that, the violence spread... Because of their greed to stay in power, they are doing such activities without worrying about the people," Chaturvedi said. "Farmers, women and youth are not safe there. This is unfortunate and condemnable. Maharashtra HM Devendra Fadnavis should resign," she added.

Sanjay Raut lambasts Maharashtra govt

Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sanjay Raut also launched a scathing attack on the Maharashtra government over the alleged lathi charge on protestors demanding reservation for the Maratha community in Jalna district, saying that Chief Minister Ekanth Shinde, his deputies Devendra Fadnavis and Ajit Pawar will have to face the consequences. “Why did the police have to resort to a lathi charge? This attack was a ploy to divert public attention from the INDIA meeting in Mumbai. The Opposition leaders were in a huddle and all eyes were on the meeting. Just when the people were hoping for a positive outcome of the meeting, the protesters were attacking to take the focus away from the huddle," Raut said

Ashok Chavan condemns lathi charge

Condemning the lathi charge by police on the protesters demanding reservation for the Maratha community in Jalna district, Congress leader Ashok Chavan said that it is "unfortunate" that the community is being defamed. "No one is trying to understand their emotions. There is a lathi charge, tear gas, and rubber bullets are being used... The government should have sent their representatives, they should have spoken to the people, and assured them, then this could have been avoided. Suddenly, a huge police force was increased... This provoked the whole incident," Chavan said.

45 bus depots in Maharashtra shut

Since Friday evening, at least 20 buses of Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation (MSRTC) have been torched during the violence. According to an MSRTC spokesperson, 45 out of 250 depots of MSRTC remained shut owing to the protests. "Bus depots in Beed, Jalna, Parbhani, Osmanabad, and Ahmednagar are completely shut. So far, 20 buses have been set afire during the Maratha reservation agitation. At other places in Maharashtra, the movement of buses is normal," MSRTC spokesperson Abhijit Bhosale said.

CM Eknath Shinde calls for peace

It should be mentioned here that Chief Minister Eknath Shinde had on Friday made an appeal for peace and announced that a committee will be set up for a high-level probe into the violence, while Deputy Chief Minister and Home Minister Devendra Fadnavis had claimed that the police were forced to use baton charge due to stone pelting. The reservation in jobs and education provided by the state government to the Maratha community was quashed by the Supreme Court in May 2021, citing the 50 per cent ceiling on total reservations among other grounds.

