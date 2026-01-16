Jalna Municipal Corporation elections: Shrikant Pangarkar, accused of murdering journalist, wins his seat Shrikant Pangarkar, who was accused of the murder of journalist Gauri Lankesh, won his ward in the Jalna Municipal Corporation elections. Pangarkar celebrated his win in public.

Accused of the murder of a journalist, Independent candidate Shrikant Pangarkar won his ward in the Jalna Municipal Corporation on Friday, January 16.

Pangarkar won his Ward 13 in the Jalna civic body polls as he defeated other candidates from the Bharatiya Janata Party and other parties. Meanwhile, the Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena did not put up a candidate for the polls.

Pangarkar fought the polls as an independent candidate. He had joined Shiv Sena ahead of the Assembly elections in November 2024. His induction was kept in abeyance due to the public outrage.

Pangarkar was accused of the murder of journalist Gauri Lankesh, who was shot dead outside her Bengaluru residence on September 5, 2017.

