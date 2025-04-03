Jalgaon: 3 Dead, 22 injured in tragic road accident near Kannad Ghat A tragic road accident near Kannad Ghat in Jalgaon claimed three lives and left 22 injured. The mishap occurred when a pickup vehicle lost control near a temple. Rescue operations were launched immediately, and authorities are investigating the incident.

A tragic road accident near a temple close to Kannad Ghat claimed the lives of three people and left 22 others injured on Wednesday evening around 7 PM. Upon receiving information, police rushed to the scene and transported the injured to a nearby hospital. Authorities initially sought help in identifying the deceased, who were later confirmed as a woman and two men. Four of the injured are in critical condition and have been admitted to a private hospital.

Victims identified

The deceased have been identified as Savitri Bai Madhukar Mali (62), Nana Damu Mali (58), and Rahul Laxman Mahajan (35) from Gudhe. All three belonged to the same family. The injured were treated by Dr. Mandar Karbalekar at the hospital.

Accident details

The victims were traveling in a pickup vehicle (MH19-BM 3947) after attending a wedding ceremony when the driver lost control near Kannad Ghat, leading to the accident. The mishap created panic in the Patonda and Gudhe areas, leaving three dead and 22 injured.

Authorities are investigating the cause of the accident, and further details are awaited.

