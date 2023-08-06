Is NCP heading to split again? Jayant Patil may leave Sharad Pawar's camp to join Maha govt, say sources

Follow us on Image Source : PTI/FILE Buzz over another slit NCP

Sharad Pawar-led National Congress Party (NCP) may see another revolt, said sources on Sunday. NCP leader Jayant Patil may lead the upcoming rebellion in the party.

The speculation is fuelled after his meeting with Home Minister and Senior Bharatiya Janata Party leader Amit Shah. Sources said the meeting was held on Sunday morning and some deal was reportedly discussed at the meeting.

Rajesh Tope may also join Patil's league to leave the Sharad Pawar camp and join the NDA government.

Patil may demand an MP ticket from Sangili and an MLA ticket for his son, said sources. If things developed in the right direction, they may join the NDA government this month only.

BJP intensified its preparations for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections in 2024. Shah held a meeting with leaders from Pune districts aiming for 4 Lok Sabha seats- Pune, Baramati, Shirur and Maval.

Meanwhile, Ajit Pawar joined the NDA government on July 2 after leading a revolt against Uncle Sharad Pawar. Later, Ajit Pawar was appointed Deputy Chief Minister and 8 other NCP MLAs take oath as Cabinet ministers.

