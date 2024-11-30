Is Eknath Shinde adamant on Home Ministry? Maharashtra govt formation delayed amid CM suspense

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Eknath Shinde

The suspense drama in Maharashtra refuses to die down with reports suggesting that Eknath Shinde is adamant about getting crucial home department in the Devendra Fadnavis Cabinet. Devendra Fadnavis holds the home portfolio in the outgoing government.

Shiv Sena chief Eknath Shinde and senior BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis returned to Mumbai on Friday morning after the two and NCP's Ajit Pawar met Union Home Minister Amit Shah over Maharashtra government formation. Following which the caretaker CM left for his village Satara.

Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Shirsat also on Saturday insisted that the party must get the crucial home department in the new Maharashtra government and claimed attempts were being made to sideline Eknath Shinde.

'Shiv Sena should get Home Ministry'

Shirsat said considering Shinde's positive image and the schemes he rolled out, he would have contributed more if he had gotten two and half years more as the CM. "The home department should be with the party (Shiv Sena). The department is (usually) with the deputy chief minister. It would not be right if the chief minister heads the home department," said the MLA who represents the Aurangabad West assembly seat.

Shirsat's remarks indicate fissures that have developed among Mahayuti allies, the BJP, Shiv Sena and the NCP, who put up a stellar performance in the recently held Maharashtra state polls by winning 230 out of 288 assembly seats.

BJP won 132 seats, followed by its allies Shiv Sena (57) and NCP (41). According to party sources, Shinde, who travelled to his native Dare village in Satara, is upset. The party has demanded the home department in the deliberations regarding government formation.

Shirsat further pointed out that while welfare schemes have existed in the past, Shinde gave them a new lease of life. He alleged that NCP chief Ajit Pawar had opposed the Mukhyamantri Majhi Ladki Bahin scheme for women, but the government went ahead with the scheme, and its effect was seen in the polls. Shinde's "Common Man" image as a chief minister was more acceptable to people, and despite words like "gaddar" (traitor) used for him, he has established himself firmly after the state polls, the Shiv Sena leader said.