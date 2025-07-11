Instagram reel stunt ends in horror as car falls into 300-ft deep gorge in Maharashtra | Video According to information, the youth had gone to visit the famous upside down waterfall near Patan taluka. After the incident, the young man was rescued and is currently undergoing treatment at a hospital.

A shocking incident has come to light from Satara district of Maharashtra where a young man had to pay a heavy price for performing stunts with a car. During the stunt, he lost control of the vehicle, and both the car and the young man plunged 300 feet into a gorge. A video capturing the dramatic moment has surfaced and is going viral on social media.

According to information, the youth had gone to visit the famous upside down waterfall near Patan taluka. After the incident, the young man was rescued and is currently undergoing treatment at a hospital. His condition is reported to be critical.

Accident happened while doing stunt with car

As per preliminary details, the incident occurred at Gujarwadi Ghat in Mhavashi village on the Patan-Sadavaghapur-Tarale Road on Wednesday. The car reportedly fell into a ditch, seriously injuring the person inside. Police and rescue personnel acted swiftly and pulled the injured youth out of the deep ditch.

The injured has been identified as Sahil Anil Jadhav (20), a resident of Kapil Goleshwar, Taluka Karhad. According to police, Jadhav lost control of the car at Table Point, located on the road leading to Sadavghpur in Gujarwadi Ghat, and the vehicle fell from the hillside into a deep ditch towards Mahavashi.

Was rescued and taken out of vehicle

Following the accident, cadets who had come nearby for police training, along with a rescue team, quickly helped in pulling out the injured youth. It is being said that Sahil had come to visit the Sadavghapur area along with his friends.

While his friends were busy taking pictures at different spots near Table Point, Jadhav was sitting in the car and taking photographs. While trying to turn the vehicle, the brakes reportedly failed, causing the car to slip on the grass and fall into the gorge.

A video of the incident has also surfaced and is circulating widely on social media.