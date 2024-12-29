IndiGo Mumbai-Istanbul flight cancelled due to glitch, airline provides alternative aircraft after outrage

Follow us on Image Source : X An Indigo aircraft (Representational pic)

The IndiGo Mumbai-Istanbul flight scheduled to depart at 6.55 am on December 28 was cancelled due to a technical glitch. Domestic carrier IndiGo on Saturday said it has arranged an alternative aircraft to fly the stranded passengers.

The development comes after passengers created an outrage on social media after a long delay and mismanagement. The long delay prompted some of the passengers to vent their anger on the social media platforms.

The passengers claimed that the airline has not served food or even water. No representative from the airline is willing to listen to their grievances, they added.

The alternative aircraft will depart for Istanbul at 11 pm, the airline said in a statement.

"We regret that our flight 6E17, originally scheduled to operate from Mumbai to Istanbul, faced a delay due to technical issues. Unfortunately, despite our best efforts to rectify the issue and dispatch it to the destination, we eventually had to cancel the flight," IndiGo said in a statement.

"Mumbai to Istanbul journey suspended after 10 hours waiting by passengers. Information that there are around 100 passengers in this journey and the number of students is large. Kids are crying at the airport, no resolution from authorities," said a passenger in his post on X, also tagging Minister of State for Civil Aviation Murlidhar Mohol.

"There are 500 passengers who have been scammed by continuous delays and eventual cancellation. All passengers have not been served any food or water. There is no representative from Indigo willing to listen to grievances," said another passenger in his post.

(With PTI inputs)

