IndiGo flight with 192 on board makes emergency landing at Pune airport after gear malfunction

Pune:

An IndiGo flight from Pune to Guwahati with 192 persons on board made an emergency landing at Pune Airport after developing a technical snag shortly after take-off on Sunday morning, airport officials said. The aircraft's landing gear (undercarriage) failed to retract and remained extended, prompting the pilot to alert Air Traffic Control (ATC).

IndiGo flight 6E 0623 (VT-IZE) reported a technical issue soon after taking off from Pune airport.

Full emergency declared at Pune Airport

Following the alert, Pune Airport authorities coordinated with ATC, IndiGo, and other concerned agencies and initiated emergency preparations. The Indian Air Force (IAF) declared a 'full emergency,' and standard emergency safety protocols were activated at the airport. Fire tenders, ambulances, and other emergency response teams were placed on high alert, the statement said.

As a precautionary measure, the aircraft performed a low pass over the runway to allow a visual inspection of the landing gear. It subsequently landed safely at Pune Airport at 9:04 am.

After landing, the aircraft was escorted to bay number 7 under the supervision of three fire tenders and two ambulances. After its condition was confirmed to be normal and safe, ATC withdrew the full emergency at 9:10 am.

All 192 passengers and crew members safe

An aerobridge was then connected to the aircraft, and all passengers were safely deplaned. Fortunately, no injuries were reported and all 192 passengers and crew members on board are completely safe.

IndiGo is arranging to send an alternative aircraft from Bengaluru to Pune to help affected passengers continue their journey to Guwahati. The passengers will be flown to their destination on the replacement aircraft.

"Pune Airport authorities, in close coordination with the Indian Air Force, ATC, IndiGo and other emergency response agencies, ensured a prompt, coordinated and effective response. The entire operation was conducted in accordance with established emergency response procedures, with the highest priority accorded to the safety and security of passengers and crew," the airline said.

Earlier, a Lucknow-bound IndiGo flight made an emergency landing at Kempegowda International Airport (KIA) in Bengaluru on November 7 after a handwritten note having Hijack threat found inside the lavatory minutes after take-off. The crew members detected the threatening note inside the aircraft (Indigo 6E-451)'s washroom. Following the incident, a full emergency was declared at Bengaluru airport.

Adhering to strict safety protocols, the pilots immediately turned the aircraft back to Bengaluru to initiate security procedures. "A security threat was reported onboard IndiGo flight 6E 451, operating from Bengaluru to Lucknow on November 7, 2026. In line with Standard Operating Procedure, the relevant authorities were informed immediately, and the pilots decided to return to the origin to carry out the necessary security checks, as per protocol," said IndiGo spokesperson

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