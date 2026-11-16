Airport employee's blood-soaked body found after outing with friend in Maharashtra

A 35-year-old woman working at an airline's ticket counter at Pune Airport has died under suspicious circumstances, with her body found in a blood-soaked condition in the Bondrani forest area of Gondia district, near the Maharashtra-Madhya Pradesh border.

The deceased has been identified as Varsha Turkar, who belonged to Khairi village in Madhya Pradesh's Balaghat district and was employed at Pune Airport. She was married in 2024 and had a two-and-a-half-year-old daughter. She had returned to her maternal home with her daughter to celebrate Diwali. Her husband currently resides in Indore.

Police questioning friend

Police have detained Varsha's acquaintance, Nitesh Agrawal, who was accompanying her, for questioning after finding inconsistencies in his statements. Investigators are treating the case as a suspected murder and probing all possible angles.

According to police sources, Varsha went out with Nitesh Agrawal around 4 pm on Saturday (November 14) to visit the banks of the Wainganga River. Later that evening, Nitesh called her family and informed them that an incident had taken place.

When her family members reached the spot, they found Varsha lying in a pool of blood in a teak forest in the Bondarani area. Her family immediately took her to the Khairlanji Community Health Centre in Madhya Pradesh, where doctors declared her dead at around 7 pm.

Nitesh told the family and police that some masked men had attacked them and robbed them. However, investigators grew suspicious of his account as he did not have any visible injury marks despite claiming to have been attacked. After finding several contradictions in his statements, police detained him for questioning. Further investigation is underway to establish the circumstances surrounding Varsha's death.

Woman pushed onto railway tracks

Earlier, a shocking incident of molestation and assault has come to light from a Mumbai local train, where a woman allegedly lost her left hand after being pushed onto railway tracks by a man whose inappropriate behaviour she had protested. The incident took place on November 4 aboard a local train travelling from Borivali towards Virar.

The incident reportedly occurred on November 4, when the woman was travelling from Borivali towards Naigaon. As the train reached Naigaon station, the accused allegedly attempted to touch her inappropriately near her chest. The woman resisted his advances and struck him with her slipper. This led to an argument and an exchange of abuses between the two.

Also Read

IndiGo flight with 192 on board makes emergency landing at Pune airport after gear malfunction