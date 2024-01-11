PM Modi to inaugurate India's longest sea bridge Mumbai Trans Harbour Link tomorrow | Know all about Atal Setu

Follow us on Image Source : PTI (FILE) An aerial view of the Mumbai Trans Harbour Link

Mumbai Trans Harbour Link inauguration: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the Mumbai Trans Harbour Link (MTHL), the country's longest sea bridge, on January 12 (Friday).

"Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate MTHL on January 12 (Friday). This bridge will bring economic development and growth in areas connected to it," Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde told media on December 31.

PM Modi will inaugurate the much-anticipated 'Atal Bihari Vajpayee Sewri-Nhava Sheva Atal Setu'- or the Mumbai Trans Harbour Link, which will allow Mumbai residents to zoom between Mumbai-Raigad in just 20 minutes, compared with the 2 hours' time it takes currently.

CM Shinde reviewed the arrangements being made for PM Modi's tomorrow visit and even launched a cleanliness drive on both sides of the MTHL.

Image Source : PTI (FILE)The convoy of Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde arrives at the Mumbai Trans Harbour Link ahead of its inauguration

Know all about Atal Setu/ Mumbai Trans Harbour Link:

Atal Setu Bridge is India's longest bridge built on sea spanning more than 21 kilometers The Atal Setu Bridge aims to reduce time of travel from 90 minutes to 20 minutes and aims to cater 70,000 vehicles everyday The MTHL will further connect to the arterial Mumbai Pune Expressway, which links the state's two largest cities The MTHL is a 6-lane sea link, with 16.50 kilometre of the stretch on sea and 5.50 km on land The MTHL will offer quick access to the Mumbai-Pune Expressway, the Mumbai-Goa Highway, the Virar-Raigad corridor, the Mumbai Port Authority and Jawaharlal Nehru Port Authority, the upcoming Navi Mumbai International Airport and other major infrastructure and development projects, besides a new gate-way to the coastal Konkan region The 21.8-kilometre long bridge between Sewri in Mumbai and Nhava Sheva area in Raigad district will bring down the journey from the current two hours to around 15-20 minutes. The project consists of an approximately 22 km long 6-tier (3+3-lane, 2 emergency lane) bridge connecting Shivdi in Mumbai city and Nhava on the mainland The maximum speed limit for four-wheelers on the Mumbai Trans Harbour Link will be 100 kmph, while motorbikes, autorickshaws and tractors won't be allowed on the sea bridge, the police said. Mumbai Trans Harbour Link (MTHL) is a 22 km long Bridge across the sea to connect Mumbai island city with the southern part of Navi Mumbai The link will feature interchanges at Sewri in Mumbai and Shivaji Nagar, Jassi, and Chirle on National Highway 4B at the Navi Mumbai end The project-affected persons have been rehabilitated and the fishermen whose livelihoods have been affected by the implementation of the project have been compensated in accordance with government policies

