Independence Day 2023: Maharashtra CM Shinde hails Modi, says PM has removed 'pest of corruption'

Image Source : PTI Maharashtra CM Shinde attends I-Day event in Mumbai

Independence Day: Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde hoisted the national flag at the state secretariat Mantralaya in Mumbai on the occasion of the 77th Independence Day on Tuesday.

While addressing the event, the CM said Prime Minister Narendra Modi has removed the 'pest of corruption' from India. Shinde later also hoisted the tricolour at his official residence 'Varsha' here and at the Bombay High Court.

“Prime Minister Narendra Modi said in 2014 that focus has to be on efficient governance and development of the country. The PM has removed the pest of corruption,” he said at the Mantralaya, the CM said,

“In the past, when the government used to send Re 1 to people, only 15 paise would reach the beneficiaries. With the help of DBT (direct benefit transfer), the entire Re 1 now reaches into the bank accounts of beneficiaries," he said.

Earlier, while addressing the mega event at Red Fort, New Delhi, PM Modi said his government has ended the corruption culture in the country.

He asserted the corruption has badly affected India's capabilities and the country has to resolve to not tolerate it in any form.

