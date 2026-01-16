Ichalkaranji Municipal Corporation Election Results 2026: Mahayuti leads; check complete list of winners

Advertisement
Ichalkaranji Municipal Corporation Election Results 2026: The Ichalkaranji civic polls is going to witness a high-voltage contest between Mahayuti and MVA.

Ichalkaranji Municipal Corporation Election Result 2026 will be announced today.
Edited By: Arnab Mitra @arnab_edu
Ichalkaranji:

The counting of votes for Ichalkaranji Municipal Corporation Election has been started, the civic body election result will be announced today, January 14. The Ichalkaranji civic polls is going to witness a high-voltage contest between Mahayuti and MVA. The Ichalkaranji Municipal Corporation was established in 2022 and this will be the first election for the civic body. The municipal corporation consists of 76 seats.The Mahayuti camp will be led by sitting MLA of BJP Rahul Awade while MVA is likely to be headed by Congress MLC Satej Patil.

The election results of 29 municipal corporations that include Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), Thane, Ulhasnagar, Kalyan-Dombivli, Aurangabad (Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar), Pune, Nashik, Nagpur, Jalgaon, Ahmednagar (Ahilyanagar), Kolhapur, Bhiwandi-Nizampur, Nanded-Waghala, Malegaon, Latur, Parbhani, Navi Mumbai, Vasai-Virar City, Pimpri-Chinchwad, Solapur, Amravati, Akola, Mira Bhayandar, Panvel, Chandrapur, Sangli-Mirajpur-Kupwad, Dhule, Ichalkaranji, and Jalna will be announced on January 16.

Ichalkaranji Municipal Corporation Election Results 2026: Here is the complete list of winners 

Ward Number Leading candidate/ Winner Political Party
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     

 

