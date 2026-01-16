Ichalkaranji Municipal Corporation Election Results 2026 Live: Mahayuti vs MVA- who is winning? Ichalkaranji Municipal Corporation Election Results 2026 Live: The Ichalkaranji civic polls is going to witness a high-voltage contest between Mahayuti and MVA. Who is winning?

Ichalkaranji:

The Ichalkaranji Municipal Corporation Election Results 2026 will be announced today, January 16, the counting of votes will begin at 10 am with postal ballots followed by EVMs. The Ichalkaranji civic polls is going to witness a high-voltage contest between Mahayuti and MVA. The Ichalkaranji Municipal Corporation was established in 2022 and this will be the first election for the civic body. The Mahayuti camp will be led by sitting MLA of BJP Rahul Awade while MVA is likely to be headed by Congress MLC Satej Patil.

The election results of 29 municipal corporations that include Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), Thane, Ulhasnagar, Kalyan-Dombivli, Aurangabad (Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar), Pune, Nashik, Nagpur, Jalgaon, Ahmednagar (Ahilyanagar), Kolhapur, Bhiwandi-Nizampur, Nanded-Waghala, Malegaon, Latur, Parbhani, Navi Mumbai, Vasai-Virar City, Pimpri-Chinchwad, Solapur, Amravati, Akola, Mira Bhayandar, Panvel, Chandrapur, Sangli-Mirajpur-Kupwad, Dhule, Ichalkaranji, and Jalna will be announced on January 16.

Ichalkaranji Municipal Corporation Election Results 2026 Live Updates- Who is winning