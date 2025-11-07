How a protest led to the tragic death of two persons at Chhatrapati Shivaji Terminus in Mumbai? The flash protest began at CST when railway employees stopped work in anger over a police case filed against a group of engineers. Their action halted several suburban trains during peak hours, leaving thousands of commuters stranded on platforms and inside stalled trains.

Mumbai:

Two people lost their lives on Thursday evening after being hit by a suburban train between Sandhurst Road and Chhatrapati Shivaji Terminus (CST). The incident occurred around 7 pm, amid a protest by railway staff that threw the city’s busy local services into chaos.

"Two persons were brought dead to the hospital, while three were injured. Of these, two took discharge against medical advice (DAMA), while one is being treated at the facility," an official said.

Chaos on the tracks: How a protest became a tragedy

The flash protest began at CST when railway employees stopped work in anger over a police case filed against a group of engineers. Their action halted several suburban trains during peak hours, leaving thousands of commuters stranded on platforms and inside stalled trains. Train services resumed after senior officials assured the protesters they would pursue the matter with state authorities. The protest caused overcrowding in trains during the evening rush hours.

As frustration grew, many passengers began walking along the tracks to reach their destinations. When train services resumed unexpectedly, tragedy struck near Sandhurst Road as two commuters were fatally hit by an approaching local train.

11 killed in Bilaspur train accident

As many as 11 people were killed and 20 others injured after a passenger train collided with a goods train near Bilaspur railway station. The tragic incident occurred around 4 pm when the MEMU (Mainline Electric Multiple Unit) train travelling from Gevra in Korba district towards Bilaspur reportedly passed a red signal and rammed into the stationary goods train from behind.

The impact of the crash was devastating, with one coach of the passenger train mounting a wagon of the freight train, officials said. Rescue teams, railway staff, and local authorities rushed to the scene to assist passengers and clear the debris.

Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai expressed deep sorrow over the loss of lives and extended condolences to the bereaved families. He announced a financial aid of Rs 5 lakh each for the next of kin of those killed and Rs 50,000 for the injured.

"A train accident took place near Bilaspur today. I have been informed that five people have lost their lives. The rescue operation is underway. This is very sad news. Rs 5 lakhs will be provided to the family members of the deceased. The injured will be given free treatment, and Rs 50,000 will also be given to them," CM Sai said in Raipur.

Railway authorities have ordered an investigation to determine the exact cause of the collision and to prevent such incidents in the future.