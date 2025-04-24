Hindus would never do such thing: Mohan Bhagwat on people killed after 'ascertaining religion' in Pahalgam Pahalgam attack: 26 tourists were killed on Tuesday afternoon in a terrorist attack in Pahalgam's Baisaran Valley. Among the victims were 25 Indian nationals and one Nepali citizen.

Mumbai:

The Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) chief Mohan Bhagwat on Thursday (April 24) said terrorists killed people in Pahalgam after asking about their 'religion', and Hindus would never do such a thing. "We hope for a strong response," he said at a public event in Mumbai three days after 26 people, most of them tourists, died in the terrorist attack in Jammu and Kashmir's Pahalgam.

"People were killed after being asked about their religion. Hindus would never do such a thing," the RSS chief said, adding "the battle is between dharma and adharma."

"There is pain in our hearts. We are angry. But to destroy evil, strength must be shown. Ravana refused to change his mind, and there was no other option. Ram killed him only after giving him a chance to reform," he said.

The RSS chief also said that unity within society was essential to prevent such tragedies and deter malicious intent. "If we are united, no one will dare to look at us with ill intentions. And if someone does, their eye will be smashed. We hope for a strong response," he said.

"Hatred and hostility are not in our nature. But neither is silently enduring harm. A truly non-violent person must also be strong. If there is no strength, there is no choice. But when there is strength, it must be visible when needed," he stated.

Know more about Pahalgam attack

"This is not a battle between religions or sects. This is a battle between right and wrong. Because those who were killed were asked about their religion. No Hindu or our soldiers have ever killed anyone after asking their religion. Some extremists have misinterpreted their own religion and committed such acts. There is anger and grief. The nation must become stronger. The demons must be destroyed by our eight-armed power," said Bhagwat.

Terrorists attacked tourists at Baisaran meadow in Pahalgam on Tuesday (April 22), killing 25 Indian nationals and one Nepali citizen while leaving several others injured, in one of the deadliest attacks in the valley since the 2019 Pulwama strike in which 40 CRPF jawans were killed. Following the attack, India has taken strong countermeasures against Pakistan for its support of cross-border terrorism. In the Cabinet Committee on Security meeting, chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in the presence of Home Minister Amit Shah, India decided to hold the Indus Waters Treaty of 1960 in abeyance until Pakistan credibly and irrevocably abjures its support for cross-border terrorism and has closed the integrated Attari Check Post.

India has also declared the officials of the Pakistani High Commission persona non grata and ordered them to leave India within a week. The country further decided to cancel any visas provided under the SAARC Visa Exemption Scheme (SVES) and ordered Pakistan to leave the country within 48 hours.