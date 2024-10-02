Wednesday, October 02, 2024
     
  4. Helicopter crashes in Maharashtra's Pune, three people killed

Helicopter crashes in Maharashtra's Pune, three people killed

The helicopter crashed in the Bavdhan area on Maharashtra's Pune.

Edited By: Shubham Bajpai New Delhi Updated on: October 02, 2024 8:56 IST
helicopter crash in Pune
Image Source : INDIA TV Rising smoke at helicopter crash site

In an unfortunate incident, three people died after a helicopter crashed in Maharashtra's Pune on Wednesday morning, the police said. The crash occurred in the Bavdhan area of Pune district. 

(Reported by: Dinesh Maurya)

This is a developing story

