Heavy rains drench Mumbai: Yellow alert issued, delays on Central and Harbour rail lines | Full forecast here Mumbai experienced heavy rainfall on Thursday morning, following intense overnight showers that disrupted daily life across the city. Key areas such as Kurla, Lalbaug, Byculla, and Nariman Point saw persistent downpours and gusty winds, leading to local waterlogging and traffic delays.

Mumbai:

Mumbai woke up to intense rainfall on Thursday morning following heavy overnight showers that continued to lash the city and its suburbs, causing water accumulation, minor traffic disruptions, and delays in rail services. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a yellow alert for the city, warning of further rain and advising citizens to stay alert.

Key areas including Kurla, Lalbaug, Byculla, CSMT, and Nariman Point reported consistent downpours accompanied by gusty winds, leading to localised waterlogging and traffic slowdowns across the city. However, no major flooding incidents have been reported as of yet.

Rail and road transport partially affected

Mumbai’s suburban railway services on the Central and Harbour lines are running with delays of about 10–15 minutes, according to the m-Indicator commute app. On the other hand, Western Railway services remain unaffected and are operating as per schedule.

On the roads, a collision between a truck and a tempo at Milind Nagar JVLR Road (MIDC) led to congestion on the southbound stretch. The Mumbai Traffic Police have advised commuters to avoid the route and plan alternate travel arrangements.

Despite the intensity of the rain, the city has not seen widespread waterlogging or traffic snarls so far. The maximum temperature is expected to settle around 31°C, bringing some relief from the recent spell of humidity.

Powai Lake overflows; orange alert for neighbouring districts

Amid ongoing rain activity, Mumbai’s Powai Lake began overflowing early Wednesday morning, 20 days earlier than last year, due to heavy rainfall in its 6.61 sq km catchment area. With a total storage capacity of 545 crore litres, the lake started spilling over around 6 am, civic officials confirmed. Though scenic, the lake’s water is not potable and is used primarily for industrial purposes.

Meanwhile, the IMD has placed Raigad and Ratnagiri districts under an orange alert, warning of very heavy rainfall in the Konkan region over the next 24–48 hours. As a result, all schools in Raigad were ordered shut on Wednesday to ensure student safety amid persistent downpours.

More rain expected through the week

According to the IMD’s forecast, the rest of the week is likely to remain under the influence of cloudy skies and rain. Heavy rainfall is expected on Thursday, June 19, accompanied by overcast conditions. Rain intensity is expected to reduce slightly on June 20, with moderate showers likely, followed by intermittent rain on June 21 and 22. The wet spell is forecast to continue through June 23 and 24, with temperatures ranging between 25°C and 32°C during this period. Residents are advised to stay prepared for persistent wet weather and plan their outdoor activities accordingly.