Heavy rainfall triggers landslide, Konkan Railway services disrupted

Ratnagiri:

Train services on the Konkan Railway route were disrupted on Tuesday evening following a landslide between Veravali and Vilavade stations in Maharashtra's Ratnagiri district, officials said.

The incident, which occurred around 6:30 PM, brought train movement to a halt along the busy 741-kilometre-long route that connects Maharashtra, Goa, and Karnataka. A Konkan Railway spokesperson confirmed that a huge boulder had fallen onto the tracks amid heavy rainfall in the coastal Konkan and Goa region, impacting rail traffic on the Mumbai-Goa route.

Restoration work carried out

Following the landslide, train traffic was suspended temporarily, and the removal of debris was undertaken swiftly. The KR spokesperson said services were restored a few hours later, at around 8:00 PM, after the tracks were cleared.

The spokesperson also informed that only one train had to be regulated due to the incident. Despite the limited regulation, passengers reported that several trains on the Konkan route were running late.

Heavy rainfall across Konkan and Goa

Heavy unseasonal rains lashed the Konkan region of Maharashtra and Goa on Tuesday, contributing to the landslide. The highest rainfall of 121 mm was recorded at Pernem station in Goa, an official said.

Officials noted that the continuous downpour in the region had made the debris removal more challenging, delaying the clearance operations.

IMD forecasts heavy rainfall in parts of Maharashtra

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) said several parts of Maharashtra are likely to experience heavy rainfall accompanied by thunder and gusty winds between May 21 and 24 due to a developing weather system over the Arabian Sea.