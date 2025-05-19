Heavy rainfall alert in Maharashtra till May 25, IMD issues advisory for fishermen, farmers Maharashtra rains: The approaching weather system is likely to cause widespread disruptions, including waterlogging in urban and low-lying areas, the uprooting of weak trees, and the collapse of old or dilapidated structures.

Mumbai:

Maharashtra rains: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast heavy rainfall accompanied by thunderstorms, lightning in several parts of the state from May 19-May 25. Heavy showers are expected particularly in Konkan and Western Ghats regions. The IMD has also issued advisories for fishermen and farmers for the looming adversities.

The weather department has informed that around May 22, a low-pressure area is likely to form over the east-central Arabian Sea near the Karnataka coast, which may lead to an increase in both the intensity and spread of rainfall in Maharashtra.

Light to moderate rain accompanied by thunder, lightning, and strong winds with speeds of 40–50 km/h is expected at isolated places in Konkan, central Maharashtra, and Marathwada till May 20.

At present, a cyclonic circulation is active at an altitude of 1.5 km near the coastal regions of South Gujarat and North Konkan, and around May 21, a new cyclone is likely to form near the Karnataka coast, which may intensify and move northwards.

Warnings for fishermen and farmers

Fishermen have been cautioned against venturing into the sea on May 19 and 20, as strong winds ranging from 35 to 45 km/h — with gusts potentially reaching up to 55 km/h — are expected along the South Maharashtra and Goa coasts.

The approaching weather system is likely to cause widespread disruptions, including waterlogging in urban and low-lying areas, the uprooting of weak trees, and the collapse of old or dilapidated structures. Road, rail, and air transport may be affected, along with interruptions to essential municipal services such as electricity and water supply.

Farmers have also been advised to take preventive measures, as standing crops and horticultural produce could be damaged by heavy rainfall and strong winds. It is recommended that harvested crops be moved to secure locations and that newly planted saplings be properly supported to avoid damage.

Check traffic updates, stay away from waterlogged zones: IMD

To reduce the risk of lightning strikes, people are strongly advised to avoid open fields, tall trees, and objects that conduct electricity during storms. It is also recommended to unplug electrical appliances and stay away from water sources until conditions improve.

Livestock owners are urged to ensure their animals are kept in secure shelters and not left exposed in open areas during periods of heavy rainfall or lightning activity.

Additionally, citizens are encouraged to check traffic updates before setting out on any journey, steer clear of waterlogged zones, and strictly follow the guidelines issued by local authorities in the event of an emergency.