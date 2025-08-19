Heavy rain batters Mumbai: Bus submerged, two-wheelers wade through waterlogged road | Watch Several parts of the city, including Borivali, Andheri, Sion, Dadar and Chembur, witnessed intense downpour through the night and the rain continued in the morning as well, resulting in waterlogging in low-lying areas, including Gandhi Market.

Mumbai:

As heavy rainfall continues to lash Mumbai and its suburbs, several areas have been left severely waterlogged, disrupting traffic and daily life. Low-lying regions are the worst affected, with vehicles struggling to move through flooded roads and public transport facing delays.

Outside Kurla railway station, a street was heavily waterlogged, leaving a public bus partially submerged, while two-wheelers struggled to navigate through the flooded stretch. The situation caused major inconvenience to commuters, with traffic moving at a snail's pace and pedestrians wading through knee-deep water.

According to the Maharashtra Chief Minister's Office, nearly 350 persons from the Kurla area were shifted to safer locations as the Mithi river, which runs through the city, swelled after torrential rains.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued a 'red alert' for Konkan region, including Mumbai, Thane, Raigad, Ratnagiri and Palghar districts and adjoining ghat areas of central Maharashtra, warning of extremely heavy rainfall till Wednesday.

The IMD said widespread rainfall was very likely over Konkan and Madhya Maharashtra's ghat regions, with heavy to very heavy showers at several places and isolated extremely heavy rainfall.

Local train services suspended

The Central Railway suspended its local train services on the harbour line between Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT) and Kurla stations due to submergence of tracks in a section after heavy rains, officials said.

It also suspended the services on its main line between Kurla and Sion stations as the rail tracks got waterlogged, they said. A senior official of the Central Railway said the harbour line services were suspended between CSMT and Kurla from 11.20 am since the tracks were submerged under nearly 12 inches of water as the Mithi river, located nearby, swelled.

"Due to heavy rains in Mumbai and #Waterlogging at Chunnabhatti station, train services on the Harbour Line between CLA and CSMT are suspended until further notice," Hiren Meena, divisonal railway manager of the Central Railway's Mumbai division, said in a post on X.

Next 48 hours crucial, says CM

Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, after reviewing the flood situation with the disaster management department, stated that the next 48 hours will be critical for Mumbai, Thane, Raigad, Ratnagiri, and Sindhudurg, which remain on high alert.

The administration is actively monitoring conditions, coordinating rescue efforts, and facilitating the evacuation of residents from low-lying areas.

Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde noted that the civic chief reported nearly 200 mm of rainfall in just six hours. Both the Mumbai Police and civic authorities urged people to venture out only if essential and advised private companies to permit work from home to reduce strain on the city.

