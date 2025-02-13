Harshwardhan Sapkal replaces Nana Patole as Maharashtra Congress chief

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Harshwardhan Sapkal (L) and Nana Patole (R)

Maharashtra Congress chief: The Congress on Thursday appointed Harshwardhan Sapkal as the new Maharashtra unit president, replacing senior leader Nana Patole, who stepped down, taking moral responsibility for the party's defeat in the November 2024 Assembly elections.

Party president Mallikarjun Kharge appointed Sapkal as the President of the Maharashtra Pradesh Congress Committee with immediate effect. In an official statement, AICC General Secretary (Organisation) KC Venugopal said, "Congress President has appointed Shri Harshwardhan Sapkal as the President of the Maharashtra Pradesh Congress Committee with immediate effect. The party appreciates the contributions of the outgoing President, Shri Nana Patole."

Harshwardhan Sapkal served as an MLA from 2014 to 2019, representing the Buldhana Assembly Constituency in Maharashtra. He is known to be close to Rahul Gandhi, the Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha.

Vijay Namdevrao Wadettiwar as Leader of the Congress Legislative Party

The Congress also informed that Kharge has approved the appointment of Vijay Namdevrao Wadettiwar as the Leader of the Congress Legislative Party in Maharashtra. "Hon'ble Congress President has also approved the appointment of Shri Vijay Namdevrao Wadettiwar as the Leader of the Congress Legislative Party in Maharashtra with immediate effect," the Congress said in the press release.

Also Read: Mumbai Coastal Road that connects with Marine Drive opens for public, traffic jams to be reduced

Also Read: GBS outbreak: 59-year-old man dies due to Guillain-Barre Syndrome in Pune, death count reaches eight