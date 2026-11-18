A fresh political controversy erupted in Maharashtra on Wednesday, with the Shiv Sena calling for a ban on veteran Congress leader Sonia Gandhi's memoir, 'Belonging: A Journey Of Love', over the remarks that were made on freedom fighter Veer Savarkar.

Addressing a press briefing in Mumbai, several Shiv Sena leaders also criticised Gandhi over her remarks on Balasaheb Thackeray in the book. They also questioned Shiv Sena (UBT) supremo Uddhav Thackeray's silence, and said the former Maharashtra deputy chief minister has not uttered a single word over the insults hurled at Balasaheb Thackeray and Savarkar.

Instead, they said, Uddhav has accepted the book from the Congress.

The Shiv Sena leaders said Gandhi, in her book, also insulted Savarkar by stating that he had apologised to the British and written letters to them, an allegation that has been repeatedly made by Leader of Opposition (LoP) in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi as well.

Shiv Sena calls for ban on memoir

They also urged the ruling Mahayuti government in Maharashtra -- which comprises the Shiv Sena, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) -- to ban the book.

"The things she has written in the book are primarily not a journey of love, but a journey of hatred... She has held a constant feeling of hatred toward Veer Savarkar—India's greatest revolutionary and a proud son of Maharashtra whom the entire state reveres like a deity," Shiv Sena spokesperson Sanjay Nirupam said at the media briefing.

"She certainly harbours hatred toward Hindus in her heart; in this very book, she has also presumably written about how tears came to her eyes after the demolition of the Babri Masjid. Yet, the incident when Lord Ram's temple was demolished to build a mosque there does not cause her any sorrow," he added.

What Sonia said about Savarkar in book?

In her memoir, Sonia criticised the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) and Savarkar, and claimed that the latter had apologised to the British, who were his "colonial masters". On the contrary, she said, the Congress leaders were "enduring assaults and imprisonment" at the hands of the British.

"While Congress freedom fighters were enduring assaults and imprisonment at the hands of the British rulers, senior ideologues of the RSS like Vinayak Damodar Savarkar were writing mercy petitions to their colonial masters, and their members were colluding with the British authorities as informers," she says.

"The RSS had always seen the Congress and its values as the primary stumbling block in its design of a Hindu nation, with people of other faiths becoming second-class citizens. Their chief ideologues, in their writings and speeches, had expressed their admiration for Hitler and his policies concerning minorities," she adds.

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