Govinda cuts short roadshow in Jalgaon, returns to Mumbai due to ill health: Reports

Govinda was campaigning for the Mahayuti campaign for the Mahayuti candidates ahead of the voting for the assembly elections, which is to be held on November 20.

Edited By: Shubham Bajpai Mumbai Updated on: November 16, 2024 23:53 IST
maharashtra assembly elections
Image Source : INSTAGRAM Govinda

Govinda, who was in Maharashtra's Jalgaon for a road show cut short his campaign and returned to Mumbai due to ill health, as reported by Times of India. Govinda was campaigning for Mahayuti candidates in Jalgaon's Muktainagar, Bodwad, pachora and Chopda. He returned to Mumbai after cutting the event midway in Pachora.

The actor-turned-politician is a former MP and joined the Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena in March this year. Notably, Govinda was injured in an accidental gunshot on October 1. The actor later issued a statement informing his fans that doctors had removed the bullet and he was doing fine. 

This incident happened with actor Govinda at his residence in Juhu, Mumbai. The actor was leaving for Kolkata from Mumbai at around 4:45 in the morning. He was going to participate in a show. He was keeping the revolver when suddenly it slipped from his hand and there was a misfire. The bullet hit the actor's left leg near the knee. Govinda was immediately taken to the hospital. During treatment, the bullet was removed from his leg.

After four days of hospitalisation, he finally left for his house on October 4. After Govinda was discharged, Sunita Ahuja told reporters that the doctors had advised the actor to rest for at least six weeks. Apart from that, the doctors have forbidden him from meeting too many people, which can increase the risk of infection. He was advised to complete bed rest.

