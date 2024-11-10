Ghatkopar West Assembly Election 2024: Constituency profile, past winners, margin, party-wise candidates

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Ghatkopar West Assembly Election.

Ghatkopar West Assembly Election 2024: The Ghatkopar West Assembly constituency is one of the 288 constituencies in the Maharashtra Legislative Assembly. The constituency is a general seat not reserved for Scheduled Castes (SCs) and Scheduled Tribes (STs). Ghatkopar West is one of the Assembly seats of Maharashtra which is in Mumbai. The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Shiv Sena, Nationalist Congress Party (NCP), Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) and Congress are some of the main parties in the constituency.

BJP candidate Ram Kadam won the Ghatkopar West constituency in 2019. In 2014, BJP candidate Ram Kadam registered a win in the Ghatkopar West constituency. In 2009, Ram Kadam of the Maharashtra Navnirman Sena registered his victory from the seat.

Ghatkopar West Assembly Constituency Demographic Profile

As per data from the Election Commission, there were 1,49,467 voters in the Ghatkopar West constituency during the 2019 Maharashtra Assembly Elections. Out of this, 84,052 voters were male and 65,169 were female. No voter belonged to the third gender. 207 postal votes were cast in the constituency. The number of service voters in Ghatkopar West in 2019 was 60 (57 were men and 3 were women).

In 2014, the total number of voters in the Ghatkopar West constituency was 1,59,782. Out of this, 89,310 voters were male and 70,227 were female. There were 199 postal votes in the constituency. The number of service voters in Mulund in 2014 was 76 (52 were men and 24 were women).

Ghatkopar West Legislative Assembly Constituency Elections 2024: Poll Date

The Ghatkopar West constituency in Maharashtra will go to the polls on November 20 (Wednesday), along with the other 287 constituencies of the state.

Ghatkopar West Legislative Assembly Constituency Elections 2024: Result Date

The result for Ghatkopar West will be declared on November 23 (Saturday), along with the other 287 constituencies in Maharashtra.

Ghatkopar West Constituency Assembly Election 2024 Candidates

BJP leader Ram Kadam will contest from Ghatkopar West seat. MNS candidate Ganesh Chuklal will fight from the Ghatkopar West constituency. Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi (VBA) led by Prakash Ambedkar fielded Sagar Ramesh Gavai from Ghatkopar West.

Shiv Sena's UBT faction candidate Sanjay Bhalerao will also fight the election from Ghatkopar West seat.

Ghatkopar West Constituency 2019 and 2014 Winners (Candidates and Parties)

In the 2019 Maharashtra Assembly Elections, BJP candidate Ram Kadam won the seat with a margin of 28,789 votes. He was polled 70,263 votes with a vote share of 47.01%. Sunil defeated Independent candidate Sanjay Bhalerao, who got 41,474 votes (27.75%). MNS candidate Ganesh Arjun Chukkal stood third with 15,019 (10.05%). The total number of valid votes polled was 1,47,156 and Congress candidate Anand Rajyavardhan Shukla was in the fourth position with 9,313 votes (6.23%).

In the 2014 Maharashtra Assembly Elections, BJP candidate Ram Kadam won the seat. He was polled 80,343 votes with a vote share of 50.29%. Shiv Sena candidate Sudhir Sayaji More got 38,427 (24.05%) and was the runner-up. Kadam defeated Sudhir by a margin of 41,916 votes. The total number of valid votes polled in this constituency was 1,57,876. MNS candidate Dilip Bhausaheb Lande came in third with 17,207 votes (10.77%), and Congress candidate Ramgovind Yadav was in the fourth position with 10,071 votes (6.30%).

Ghatkopar West Assembly Constituency Past Winners

2019- Ram Kadam (BJP)

2014- Ram Kadam (BJP)2009- Ram Kadam (MNS)2004- Subhash Bapurao Wankhede (Shiv Sena-then undivided)1999- Subhash Bapurao Wankhede (Shiv Sena-then undivided)1995- Subhash Bapurao Wankhede (Shiv Sena-then undivided)1990- Ashtikar Bapurao Shivram Patil (Congress)1985- Ashtikar Bapurao Shivram Patil (Congress)1980- Suryakanta Jalwantrao Patil (Congress)

Ghatkopar West Constituency Voter Turnout in 2019 and 2014

The total number of valid votes polled during the 2019 Maharashtra Assembly Elections was 1,52,970 or 55.49% in the Ghatkopar West Legislative Assembly Constituency. In 2014, the total number of valid votes in this Assembly seat was 1,58,379 or 53.63%.