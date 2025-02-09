GBS outbreak: Total tally in Maharashtra rises to 184; 21 patients on ventilator

Follow us on Image Source : PIXABAY GBS tally in Maharashtra rises to 184

GBS outbreak in Maharashtra has kept the authorities on alert. While no suspected deaths are reported today, the total number of suspected patients has increased to 184. Of these 155 are confirmed GBS patients. As of now, 89 patients have been discharged, while 21 patients are on ventilator.

As per an official statement by the health department, at least 35 patients are from Pune Municipal Corporation, 88 from newly added villages in the PMC area, 25 from the Pimpri Chinchwad civic limits, 24 from Pune Rural and eight from other districts. While 79 patients have been discharged, 58 are in ICU and 22 on ventilator support.

Death count remains six

In the release issued by the department on February 9, no new casualty has been reported and the death count remains at 6. Notably, of the total casualties, only one has been confirmed due to GBS, rest are suspected.