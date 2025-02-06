GBS outbreak: Three new suspected Guillain-Barre Syndrome cases detected, tally rises to 173 in Maharashtra

Follow us on Image Source : FILE PHOTO Representative image

GBS outbreak: As many as three new suspected cases of Guillain-Barre Syndrome (GBS) cases were reported today (February 6) in Maharashtra, according to the Maharashtra Health Department. With this, the number of people suspected to have contracted Guillain-Barre Syndrome (GBS) in Maharashtra reached 173 on Thursday. The number of suspected deaths from the syndrome is at six.

Out of these, 140 patients were diagnosed with Guillain-Barre Syndrome (GBS). A total of 6 deaths have occurred. Of these, 1 death was confirmed as GBS and 5 suspected deaths were reported, according to the Maharashtra Health Department.

21 patients are on ventilator

About 32 patients were from Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC), 82 from newly added villages in PMC are, 22 from Pimpri Chinchwad Municipal Corporation, 22 from Pune Rural and eight from other districts. Out of these patients 72 have been discharged till now, 55 are in ICR and 21 are on ventilator.

GBS is a rare condition that causes sudden numbness and muscle weakness, with symptoms including severe weakness in the limbs and loose motion. Bacterial and viral infections generally lead to GBS as they weaken the immunity of patients, as per doctors.

Severe cases of GBS can result in near-total paralysis. The rare nerve disorder is more common in adults and males, though people of all ages can be affected.

