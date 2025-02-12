GBS outbreak: Mumbai reports first casualty due to Guillain-Barre Syndrome amid rise in cases

Follow us on Image Source : PTI/FILE Representative Image

In the latest development around Guillain-Barre Syndrome, Mumbai on Wednesday reported the first death as a 53-year-old patient passed away. The deceased was a resident of the Wadala area of ​​Mumbai and worked as a hospital attendant at BMC's BN Desai Hospital.

He was admitted to Mumbai's Nair Hospital where he died during the treatment. As per the information received, Nayar was suffering from a rare neuro disorder for a long time. Besides, a minor girl patient was also admitted to the Nair Hospital, who has been suffering from a GBS infection. The girl is a resident of Palghar and a 10th-class student.

Earlier on Tuesday, five suspected and confirmed cases of the GBS were identified in Pune, taking the total tally of suspected patients to 197. The five patients of the rare nerve disease in Pune comprised two fresh cases and three from previous days, an official from the health department said.

In an official release, the health department said, "Of the 197 cases, 172 have been diagnosed with GBS. At least 40 patients are from Pune Municipal Corporation areas, 92 from newly added villages in the PMC, 29 from the Pimpri Chinchwad civic limits, 28 from Pune Rural and eight from other districts. While 104 patients have been discharged, 50 are in ICU and 20 on ventilator support."

The statement further added that the number of deaths suspected to have been caused by GBS in the region stood unchanged at seven. It must be noted that GBS is a rare condition in which a person's immune system attacks the peripheral nerves, resulting in muscle weakness, loss of sensation in the legs and/or arms, as well as problems swallowing or breathing.