GBS outbreak: Mumbai reports first case of Guillain-Barre Syndrome, 64-year-old woman infected

GBS outbreak: Mumbai has recorded its first case of Guillain-Barre Syndrome (GBS), a rare but serious neurological disorder, according to civic officials. A 64-year-old woman has been diagnosed with the condition, which affects the nervous system and can lead to muscle weakness, paralysis, and respiratory complications.

Speaking to the media, Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC)'s commissioner and its state-appointed administrator Bhushan Gagrani confirmed that the 64-year-old female GBS patient was currently undergoing treatment in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) of a civic-run hospital. BMC officials said the woman, who resides in Andheri east area of the city, was hospitalised with a history of fever and diarrhoea that was followed by ascending paralysis.

Maharashtra records over 170 cases of GBS

On Thursday, Maharashtra's Health Department reported a growing number of suspected Guillain-Barre Syndrome (GBS) cases, with 173 individuals detected so far. With the latest case in Mumbai, the number has now reached to 174, Out of these, 141 patients have been diagnosed with the disease, and one death has been confirmed as related to GBS.

In a swift response to the growing GBS outbreak, the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) had sealed 30 private water supply plants in the Nanded village, Dhayari and adjoining areas on Sinhgad Road of Pune city. These areas have been identified as the epicentre of the outbreak. The action was taken on these plants in the last two days, said a PMC official on Thursday. The PMC took action against these plants after collecting water samples that were found unfit for drinking. Some plants lacked proper permission to operate, while others were contaminated with Escherichia coli bacteria.

What is Guillain-Barre Syndrome?

GBS is a rare condition that causes sudden numbness and muscle weakness, with symptoms including severe weakness in the limbs and loose motion. Bacterial and viral infections generally lead to GBS as they weaken the immunity of patients, as per doctors. The prevalence of this disorder is more common among adults and in males, though people of all ages can be affected.

