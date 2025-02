GBS outbreak: 59-year-old man dies due to Guillain-Barre Syndrome in Pune, death count reaches eight in city

GBS outbreak: 59-year-old man dies due to Guillain-Barre Syndrome in Pune, death count reaches eight in city GBS outbreak Pune: 59-year-old man suffering from Guillain-Barre Syndrome dies in Pune, death toll in city reaches eight.