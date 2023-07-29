Maharashtra: Gangster Chhota Shakeel's shooter arrested after 25 years

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Gangster Chhota Shakeel's shooter Laik Mohammed Fida Hussain Shaikh

A shooter of fugitive gangster Chhota Shakeel was arrested after 25 years in connection with a murder case, said Mumbai Police on Friday. The accused Laik Ahmed Fida Hussain Sheikh (50) was arrested by a team of Pydhonie police.

The police said that the accused, along with his accomplices, had shot dead Munna Dhari, a member of the arrested underworld don Chhota Rajan gang, on the evening of April 2, 1997. At that time, in this case, the police had arrested Shaikh by registering a case against him under Section 302, 34 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and Section 3, 25 of the Arms Act.

Court declared Sheikh absconder

Later he was released on bail by the court in 1998. The police official further said that since 1998, Sheikh went underground and did not appear in any court hearing, following which the court had declared him an absconder in the case.

Police received information from secret sources that Sheikh works as a taxi driver. After which police traced his location and found out that he is near Thane railway station. Later police laid a trap to nab him and he was arrested near Thane railway station.

