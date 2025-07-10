Ganeshotsav gets 'Maharashtra State Festival' status in Fadnavis government's cultural push The Maharashtra government has declared Ganeshotsav as the official 'Maharashtra State Festival'. The announcement was made ahead of the upcoming festive season, with Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis at the forefront. The move is being seen as a strategic assertion of cultural identity by the

Mumbai:

In a significant move seen as a cultural assertion, the Maharashtra government has officially declared Ganeshotsav as the ‘Maharashtra State Festival’. The decision comes ahead of the upcoming festive season, with Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis leading the announcement. Ganeshotsav holds deep-rooted significance in the state, with its public celebrations tracing back to 1893 when Lokmanya Tilak popularised the festival as a symbol of unity and resistance during colonial rule.

By granting it official state festival status, the BJP-led government is not only honoring tradition but also drawing sharp political attention for what many see as a strong Hindutva signal in the run-up to crucial civic polls.

