Ganesh Visarjan 2025: Ganpati immersion turns fatal as high-tension wire claims a life in Mumbai | Video Ganesh Visarjan 2025: The tragic accident has cast a deep gloom over the local Ganpati mandal and the surrounding community. Worried families gathered outside the hospital in large numbers, anxiously awaiting news about the injured devotees.

Mumbai:

A tragic incident occurred during Ganpati Visarjan celebrations in Mumbai’s Sakinaka area when six devotees came into contact with a high-tension electricity wire. The accident left one person dead and five others injured, casting a shadow of grief over the festive spirit.

The accident happened near SJ Studio on Khairani Road, Sakinaka, where a group of devotees was escorting a Ganpati idol for immersion. According to preliminary reports, while passing under a Tata Power high-tension line, six people came in direct contact with the live wire, suffering severe electric burns. Eyewitnesses described the scene as chaotic, with several devotees collapsing to the ground in shock after the jolt.

Casualties and hospitalisation

Among the six devotees injured, one person lost his life in the tragic mishap. The deceased has been identified as Binu Shivkumar (popularly known as Vinu). Five others sustained serious burn injuries.

The injured were rushed immediately for medical help. Five devotees were admitted to Paramount Hospital in Sakinaka, where four of them remain in the Intensive Cardiac Care Unit (ICCU). One devotee was shifted to Seven Hills Hospital in critical condition.

Names of the injured victims

The list of injured victims admitted to hospital includes-

Tushar Gupta (18) Dharamraj Gupta (44) Arush Gupta (12) Shambhu Kami (20) Karan Kanojia (14)

Doctors have reported that the condition of four victims continues to be serious and they are under constant monitoring.

Local reactions and political presence

The sudden mishap has left the local Ganpati mandal and residents devastated. Large gatherings were seen outside the hospital as families awaited updates on their loved ones’ conditions. Mahendra Bhanushali, a leader from the Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS), reached the spot and expressed deep condolences over the tragic loss of life during the festival.

Mumbai immerses 18,000 Ganesh idols amid rains

Meanwhile, the city of Mumbai bid an emotional farewell to “Ganpati Bappa” on Saturday as over 18,000 idols of Lord Ganesha were immersed in natural and artificial water bodies amid festive fervor, heavy rains, and even a bomb threat scare. Despite these challenges, the celebrations concluded peacefully, officials said.

Grand farewell processions across city

Immersion rituals began in the afternoon, with major processions starting after 3 pm and large crowds assembling at Chowpatties from 6 pm onwards. Devotees thronged seafronts, terraces, roadsides, and balconies to catch glimpses of the grand finale. Traditional music, rangolis on streets, clouds of gulal, and chants of “Ganpati Bappa Morya, pudhachya varshi lavkar ya” created a vibrant atmosphere as idols from Lalbaugcha Raja, Tejukaya, Ganesh Gully, Chinchpokli’s Chintamani, Rangari Badak Chawl, and other iconic mandals made their journey to immersion points.

At Lalbaug’s Shroff Building, a spectacular “pushpavrishti” (flower shower) was performed on the Lalbaugcha Raja idol along with a striking display featuring a model Rafale aircraft, drawing huge crowds in awe.

Numbers and logistics of immersion

According to the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), by 9 pm, 18,186 Ganpati idols, 1,058 Sarvajanik mandal idols, and 258 Goddess idols had been immersed across the city. Civic authorities had set up artificial ponds and also coordinated to ensure smooth immersion in natural water bodies. Despite heavy downpours and waterlogged roads in parts of the city, the immersion process was largely uninterrupted.

To manage the massive gatherings and processions, several BEST bus routes were cancelled, diverted, or suspended at 67 spots, while heavy police deployment totalling over 21,000 personnel ensured safety, especially after a bomb threat was reported earlier in the day.

Security, culture, and emotional goodbyes

Mumbai Police’s extensive security arrangements kept the processions incident-free, with no untoward events reported. The cultural flavour was equally strong, with community mandals showcasing creativity in their processions. The Seva Sadan Mandal highlighted “Abhijat Marathi,” celebrating Marathi’s recognition as a classical language this year. Traditional dance troupes, dhol-tasha pathaks, and volunteers guided processions through Byculla, Kalachowki, Parel, and Nagpada before reaching immersion points like Girgaon Chowpatty and Dadar.

As night turned into dawn, thousands of devotees continued to walk alongside their idols, singing hymns and praying for Lord Ganesha’s return next year—proving yet again that Mumbai’s spirit of devotion and unity remains unshaken, rain or shine.