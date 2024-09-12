Ganesh Chaturthi: Supreme Court stays NGT order limiting Dhol-Tasha-Zanj group sizes during Ganpati Visarjan

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Devotees immerse an idol of Lord Ganesh during Ganpati Visarjan.

On Thursday, the Supreme Court granted an interim stay on the National Green Tribunal's (NGT) directive that had limited the number of members in each 'Dhol-Tasha-Zanj' troupe to 30 for the Ganpati Visarjan Procession in Pune. The apex court's decision acknowledges the significant impact this restriction could have on the cultural practice and has issued a notice for further examination of the case.

The NGT had implemented several measures to curb noise pollution, including capping the number of members per the 'Dhol-Tasha-Zanj' group at 30 and enforcing real-time noise monitoring around each Ganesh pandal.

Additionally, the NGT's order threatened criminal proceedings against those who violated these regulations. However, the Supreme Court's interim stay specifically addresses the limitation on group size, leaving other aspects of the NGT’s order in place.

Chief Justice D.Y. Chandrachud, commenting on the stay, emphasized the cultural importance of the 'Dhol-Tasha' performances, stating, "Let them do 'dhol-tasha'; it is the heart of Pune." The Court's intervention came after Advocate Amit Pai, representing the petitioner, highlighted the deep cultural significance of the Ganesh festival to Pune and expressed concerns over the specific restriction while acknowledging the need for noise control measures.

The Supreme Court, comprising Chief Justice Chandrachud and Justices J.B. Pardiwala and Manoj Misra, agreed to review the plea against the NGT’s order. The CJI instructed the lawyer to submit the necessary documents and email them to the Court for prompt consideration, given the approaching Ganesh Visarjan.

The NGT’s restriction had been imposed as part of broader efforts to manage noise pollution during Ganesh Chaturthi, which began on September 7 and will culminate with the idol immersion in the coming days. Traditionally, 'Dhol-Tasha' groups play a crucial role in the festivities in Maharashtra.

(Inputs from agencies)