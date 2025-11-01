Funds are not the problem, it's the lack of execution, says Nitin Gadkari in Nagpur | Video Gadkari appealed to local industries and entrepreneurs to concentrate on job creation in the Vidarbha region over the next five years. Outlining an ambitious vision, he proposed generating 5 lakh new employment opportunities.

Nagpur:

Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways, Nitin Gadkari, addressing an event on Saturday (November 1) organised by the Association of Industry Development in Nagpur, made a strong pitch for faster implementation of projects and job creation in the Vidarbha region. Emphasising that India’s economic potential is immense, Gadkari stated that the real challenge lies not in funding but in the execution of ideas.

I have 15 lakh crore unspent”

Gadkari candidly remarked that there is no shortage of money for development projects. “I am a person who has 15 lakh crore rupees lying unused. The problem is not money, the problem is a lack of people who can get the work done,” he said. He explained that there is plenty of liquidity in the market, with investors ready to fund projects, yet progress remains slow due to inefficiencies in implementation.

Call to create five lakh jobs in five years

The minister urged the local industry and entrepreneurs to focus on generating employment in Vidarbha over the next five years. Setting an ambitious goal, he called for the creation of five lakh new jobs in the region, highlighting that such efforts would significantly contribute to both regional and national economic growth. “Once you start working, you’ll realise the potential this region has- so many opportunities will open up that you won’t be able to fill them all,” he said.

Vision for Vidarbha’s economic growth

Gadkari emphasised that Vidarbha has the resources and industrial base to drive large-scale economic transformation. Linking growth to social progress, he noted that employment generation would not only strengthen the local economy but also help develop smart towns and villages across the region. “When we contribute to Vidarbha’s economic growth, the entire state and country benefit,” he added.

“Promises delivered: The MIHAN example”

Recalling his earlier work, Gadkari pointed to the MIHAN (Multi-modal International Hub Airport at Nagpur) project as a case study in delivering results. “When MIHAN was under development, some people opposed it,” he said. “At that time, I promised that one lakh jobs would be created- and today, that promise has been fulfilled.”

Gadkari concluded by reaffirming his belief that determination and focused effort can transform Vidarbha into a major employment and industrial hub in the coming years.